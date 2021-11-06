- Advertisement -

Even as Letitia Wright, who plays the genius inventor Shuri, recovers from an on-set injury she had suffered in late August, Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will temporarily shut down production, which will resume in early 2022, reports ‘Variety’.

Wright was injured when she shooting for a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production crew have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured. She stayed on in London as the shoot continued without her.



“Letitia … is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a statement from Wright’s reps reads. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.” The film is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Wright joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri, the younger sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa in triple Oscar-winning ‘Black Panther’ (2018). Not much is known about the plot of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, but Shuri is expected to take on a larger role following Boseman’s death due to cancer in August 2020.



The other ‘Black Panther’ cast members include Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.