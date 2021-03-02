ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley Benson: I keep my relationships private

Actress Ashley Benson is not someone who likes to reveal details about her personal life

Los Angeles, March 2: Actress Ashley Benson is not someone who likes to reveal details about her personal life. The Pretty Little Liars star says this helps in protecting one’s relationship.

Benson says that nothing can be done if you are photographed together but is best not to be “overexposed”.

“I usually keep my relationships private.You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it,” the actress said in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, according to eonline.com.

The actress, who was dating model Cara Delevingne, broke up last April. Then, she dated rapper G-Eazy but did not give out details even when they parted ways in February 2021.

'Carnival Row' Season 2 finishes off post-COVID shoot

Amazon's second season for the fantasy web series 'Carnival Row' featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne has wrapped its remaining shoot
Cara Delevingne to reveal intimate details of her relationships

Model-actress Cara Delevingne will reportedly reveal intimate details of her relationships on a new TV show after she recently came out as pansexual. The 27-year-old...
Cara Delevingne: I always will remain pansexual

Actress Cara Delevingne has opened up about being pansexual, and says she falls in love with the person, not the gender. "I always will remain,...
