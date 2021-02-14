ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South Africa

Actress Ashley Judd received severe injury on her leg during an excursion in Congo, when she tripped and fell over a fallen tree.

By Glamsham Editorial
According to New York Times, Ashley has hurt herself at four places in her leg.

She told the publication, “ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo, a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had.”

She went on to say, “The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa.”  –ians/ym/sdr/

