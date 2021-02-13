ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Ashley Judd suffers ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

Ashley Judd sustained serious injury after a catastrophic fall in the Congo rain forest, and is currently recovering in ICU at a hospital in South Africa

By Glamsham Editorial
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Ashley Judd sustained serious injury after a catastrophic fall in the Congo rainforest, and is currently recovering in ICU at a hospital in South Africa. The 52-year-old actress made the revelation during an Instagram live chat from her hospital bed.

Judd shared details of how the accident occurred, saying that a faulty head lamp made it difficult for her to see during an excursion and she tripped over a fallen tree, breaking her leg.

She said that she is “in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo, a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa,” Judd added, while speaking to New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof during the chat, people.com.

The actress also stressed on her privilege, noting that the Congo villages lack not only electricity but “a simple pill to kill the pain when you’ve shattered a leg in four places and have nerve damage”.

Judd described the next 55 hours as “incredibly harrowing”, and said the ordeal “started with five hours of lying on the forest floor” with one of her colleagues until she was able to be evacuated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With his leg under my badly misshapen leg, biting my stick,” she said, adding that she was “howling like a wild animal”.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMakes it look so simple: Former cricketers laud Rohit Sharma
Next articleNovel drug may reduce death risk for bladder cancer patients
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Judd, Harris to star in biopic on anti-gay activist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick Harris have been roped in for a biopic on anti-gay activist Anita Bryant. Titled ANITA, the film will be on the life of Bryant, the and singer who campaigned against local anti-discrimination ordinances in Florida.
Read more
Review

A Dogs Way Home movie review: Sweet Canine Love

Vishal Verma - 0
A DOG'S WAY HOME is sweet endearing for dog lovers but oversimplified, damn predictable and childish for others.
Read more
News

Priyanka excited over 2019 Women in the World Summit

IANS - 0
Priyanka Chopra Jonas added to the star-studded list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit to be attended by Brie Larson and Ashley Judd also. Priyanka will be interviewed by Women in the World founder Tina Brown
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton cast as villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Zawe Ashton has been roped in to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2; she will fight it out with Brie Larsons Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Allison Janney on working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina in...

Singer Robin Thicke

Singer Robin Thicke opens up on ‘The blurred lines’ controversy

‘Riverdale’ star Madelaine Petsch: Busier I am, the less anxiety I...

Amber Heard as Nadine Cross in the dark fantasy series The Stand

Amber Heard: I don’t fit into a category easily

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021