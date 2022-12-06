Author Jay Shetty to come to India as part of his 'Jay Shetty: Love Rules' World Tour

The author and podcast host, Jay Shetty, is set to embark on his first-ever world tour, ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’, and as a part of the same, he will travel to India across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore in May next year.

The world tour will follow the launch of his second book, ‘8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go’ which will be out on January 31, 2023. In the book, Jay offers a revelatory guide to every stage of love, drawing on ancient wisdom and modern science.

In a 90-minute gig of his tour in each city, Jay will take Indian audiences on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, with his much-sought after live meditation sessions, experiments and demonstrations.

Talking about his India leg of tour, the author said, “I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience.”

‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ India Tour will start its journey in Mumbai on May 2 followed by Hyderabad on May 5 and culminating at Bengaluru on May 6, 2023.

He further mentioned, “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

Tickets for the same will be available on BookMyShow, which is the producer and co-promoter of the Indian leg of the ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour.