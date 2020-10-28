Advtg.
Hollywood News

Avatar 2: Kate Winslet spreads her wings in an underwater shoot

Kate Winslet recently shown off her underwater wings in a new behind-the-scenes set picture for James Cameron’s 'Avatar 2.'

By Omkar Padte
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet spreads her wings in an underwater shoot
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet spreads her wings in an underwater shoot (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Kate Winslet is gearing up for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2.’

The ‘Titanic’ actor recently shown off her underwater wings in a new behind-the-scenes set picture for the upcoming sequel.

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Kate Winslet’s underwater shoot from Avatar 2.

Advtg.

In the new snap, the 45-year-old actress is seen wearing a wing-like contraption while filming underwater. According to reports, the image is believed to be captured at the Wellington studios where the highly-anticipated Avatar sequels are being shot.

Along with the photograph, Landau also shared Kate’s experience about her underwater work that she shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff. I play a water person. I am a water person,” he wrote in the caption.

Advtg.

Set several years after the events of the first film, Avatar 2 follows the story of the Sully family. With details of the plot still under wraps, according to the maker, as quoted in RNZ, “This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.”

The upcoming sequel will see actors who will be reprising their roles from the first one including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, CCh Pounder and Sigourney Weaver.

Apart from Kate Winslet, the film will also feature many other new cast members including Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin.

Advtg.

Avatar 2 is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

Advtg.
Previous articleEvil Eye writer Madhuri Shekar: Discrimination doesn't have to be overt
Next articleDemi Lovato to host People’s Choice Awards 2020

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest look reminds us of Kate Winslet from Titanic

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
This new look of Shehnaaz Gill reminds us of Kate Winslet (Rose) from Titanic. Remember Rose and her red curly hair that made us fall in love with her at first sight.
Read more
News

Kate Winslet admits ‘Saturday Night Live’ was a ‘hotbed of anxiety’

Omkar Padte - 0
Kate Winslet recalls her stressful experience at Saturday Night Live gig immediately following Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra joins Kate Winslet , Keanu Reeves as narrator of ‘A World Of Calm’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks