Avatar 2: Kate Winslet spreads her wings in an underwater shoot

Kate Winslet is gearing up for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2.’

The ‘Titanic’ actor recently shown off her underwater wings in a new behind-the-scenes set picture for the upcoming sequel.

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Kate Winslet’s underwater shoot from Avatar 2.

In the new snap, the 45-year-old actress is seen wearing a wing-like contraption while filming underwater. According to reports, the image is believed to be captured at the Wellington studios where the highly-anticipated Avatar sequels are being shot.

Along with the photograph, Landau also shared Kate’s experience about her underwater work that she shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff. I play a water person. I am a water person,” he wrote in the caption.

Set several years after the events of the first film, Avatar 2 follows the story of the Sully family. With details of the plot still under wraps, according to the maker, as quoted in RNZ, “This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.”

The upcoming sequel will see actors who will be reprising their roles from the first one including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, CCh Pounder and Sigourney Weaver.

Apart from Kate Winslet, the film will also feature many other new cast members including Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin.

Avatar 2 is all set to release on December 16, 2022.