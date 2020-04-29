WP_Header
Avengers Endgame: Russo Brothers share new BTS videos of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans

By P Omkar
Avengers Endgame poster (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
It’s been a year since Marvel Studios’ hit film ‘Avengers Endgame’ released in theaters, breaking box-office records and a lot of people are getting nostalgic over their movie going experience.

To mark the occasion, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo hosted a watch party on April 27 and also released few never-before-seen behind-the-scenes videos and photos from their time making the biggest movie ever made.

Russo Brothers took to their Twitter account and shared footage from the last day of shooting featuring Chris Evans as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.

The first video shared by the filmakers, features Chris Evans as Captain America
surrounded by the entire crew after he filmed the last few scenes with a green scene as the background.

“This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble.” Russo brothers tweeted.

In another video, we can see Robert Downey Jr. playing the iconic Iron Man for one last time.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, was also present during the ‘Avengers Endgame’ shoot.

“Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble,” the tweet read.

Apart from this, they also shared a BTS video of Captain America and Iron Man’s “do you trust me” moment from the film.

The films scene was shot just before Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers travel back in time, to the year 1970.

The scene also marks the last time Downey and Evans sharing screen space together in Avengers Endgame.

