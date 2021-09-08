Avicii remembered on his 32nd birthday with animated Google doodle

- Advertisement -

Late Swedish EDM star Avicii was remembered on his 32nd birthday with a Google doodle as an homage to him on Wednesday.

The music and life of Avicii were brought into focus by a new Google doodle, which dominates the Google homepage on what would have been his 32nd birthday. The illustrated doodle is an animated tour of his life, soundtracked by his hit 2013 single ‘Wake Me Up’, featuring vocals from Aloe Blacc.

Doodle artist Alyssa Winans created the experience, an homage that compresses music, memories, and mental health into a 90-second clip, and coincides with National Suicide Prevention Week.

Born as Tim Bergling, the late producer, songwriter and DJ was at the head table of the EDM movement, his 2011 track ‘Levels’ considered a cornerstone of the genre.

At the age of 16, Bergling began posting his remixes on electronic music forums, which led to his first record deal. He rose to prominence in 2011 with his single ‘Levels’.

His debut studio album, ‘True’ (2013), blended electronic music with elements of multiple genres and received positive reviews. It peaked in the top ten in more than 15 countries and topped international charts, the lead single, ‘Wake Me Up’ topped most music markets in Europe and reached number four in the United States.

After a long struggle with mental health issues, Bergling took his own life in 2018, aged 28. In his memory and to help other youngsters, Tim’s father Klas and his mother Anki started the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.