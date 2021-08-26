HomeInternationalNews

Awkwafina: Connect with my character Katy a lot

Awkwafina, who will be seen in superhero film 'Shang Chi', says that she associates with her character in a strong way.

By Glamsham Editorial
Awkwafina in Shang-Chi poster | pic courtesy: instagram
The excitement to watch Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings in India on the big screen and experience the superhero film is just a few days away. Be it announcing the cast or dropping its much-awaited trailer of what is the very first Asian superhero film by Marvel, this Marvel Studio movie has left no stone unturned in keeping the excitement amongst fans at its peak.

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Florian Munteanu, this movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Known for her comical timing and on-point acting along with brilliant facial expressions, Awkwafina is a true representation of millennials on the reel screen. The level of excitement among her fans is high to see her in an action movie for she will be seen taking a step out of her comfort zone and foraying into a whole new genre of action.

Talking about her role in the movie and drawing similarities between her role as Katy, Awkwafina said, “I connect to Katy a lot. She definitely makes some poor decisions, like we all do now and then. She is brave and impulsive and brash. But she is loyal, and she’s really there for Shang-Chi when he needs her.”

Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is releasing on September 03, 2021 in your nearby theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

