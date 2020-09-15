Home Hollywood News

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean to discuss mental health, life in podcast

By Glamsham Editorial
AJ McLean
AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his Dancing With The Stars partner Cheryl Burke will launch a new podcast where they will talk about participating in the dance-based show, as well as life and mental health.

On their new podcast, “Pretty Messed Up”, McLean and Burke will discuss love, ups and downs, friends as well as mental health, alongside their fellow host Rene Elizondo Jr.

The idea to start “Pretty Messed Up” was born after a Zoom call earlier this summer. McLean and Burke met in Germany over 20 years ago and have been friends since.

Advtg.

“Pretty Messed Up is about really getting to know who we are behind the glitz and glam, behind the ABC family oriented type show where I’m heavily edited,” Burke told people.com.

“With this podcast, it’s going to be so nice to just be who I am. I’m sure fans have definitely seen a little bit of this, a little bit of that or maybe read my book … but now you’re really going to see me.

“What you see is what you get with me. Whether you like it or not, that’s who I am. I’m like an open book. I cannot lie. I cannot not talk,” she added.

Advtg.

McLean shared that a lot has been said about him and the journey through recovery and sobriety, his ups and downs, his highs and lows, but there’s “still so much left that not a lot of people know about. I’ve compared myself to an onion — there are a lot more layers to me than anyone really knows about”.

“My goal is, if I can help another person out there or inspire to help them feel comfortable to be themselves and to be raw, real and exposed, then I’ve done my job. You’re going to hear from me, pretty much me walking around in my birthday suit level of honesty,” McLean said. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTwinkle Khanna pens an emotional post for son Aarav. Must read
Next articleMouni Roy on shooting a pandemic saga amid Covid outbreak

Related Articles

News

Backstreet Boys’ hilarious performance on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The pop band Backstreet Boys went back in time to come up with a hilarious cover of "Thong song". AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys were seen as guests on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
Read more
News

Steve Aoki, Backstreet Boys unveil a powerful video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop group Backstreet Boys and DJ-record producer Steve Aoki have released the music video for their latest collaboration -- "Let it be me". The clip is a collection of stories from real humans.
Read more
News

Singer Howie D to launch solo album

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Howie D, a member of the massively popular group Backstreet Boys, took to social media where he surprised his fans on Thursday by announcing his solo album "Which One Am I?"
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks