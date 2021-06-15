Bangladesh actress attempted rape accused, 4 others sent to police custody

Adv.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent Uttara Club Ltd’s former President Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddique Omi to seven days police custody on a case of attempted rape and murder filed by cine star Pori Moni and a narcotics case filed by the police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesi also sent three associates of Mehmud, identified as Lipi Akter, Sumi Akter, and Nazma Ameen Bristy, to three days police custody in the same cases.

Investigation Officer Udoy Kumar Mondol, a Detective Branch Inspector, had sought 10 days remand as all the five were produced in court.

All five were arrested on Monday afternoon based on a case filed by Pori Moni over attempted rape and murder, and also under the Narcotics Control Act, after 1,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, foreign liquor and beer were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Pori Moni appeared at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch in the afternoon to give her statement on the attempted rape and murder on being summoned.

“It is a regular process to know the facts from the plaintiff of a case,” Deputy Commissioner, Detective Branch, DMP’s Gulshan Division, Mashiur Rahman, told IANS.

In a press conference on Sunday night, Pori Moni broke down as she alleged that Mehmud had attempted to rape and threatened to murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Wednesday (June 8) night, after Omi, her dress designer, and some others trapped her.

Pori Moni said that she, along with her younger sister Boni, was heading towards Uttara from her Banani residence around 11.30 p.m., but said Omi took her to the club with bad intentions.

She said that on the way, Omi said that he needed to go to Dhaka Boat Club for a two minute task. When they reached the club around 12.20 a.m., it was found closed. However, Omi had a conversation with someone over the phone and made arrangements to have it opened.

She said that as they went in and Boni went to the washroom beside the club bar, Mehmud appeared there, and requested them to sit at the bar for a while and offered liquor and coffee. But as she refused to drink and also sought to go, Mehmud turned violent and forced her to drink liquor, and began touching her inappropriately, she said. Other companions, including costume designer Jimmy, came forward but failed to deter Mehmud.

At one stage, Pori Moni said that she tried repeatedly to call the national emergency service at 999 but Mehmud snatched away her phone. Pori Moni alleged some four people, including her costume designer Omi, abetted his assault. She said that somehow, she managed to get out of the club around 3 a.m., helped by the staff, and ran to the Banani police station.

But as police chief Benazir Ahmed is the President of the Boat Club, police allegedly refused to attend to her or even file a case against Mehmud for 4 days, she said.

A case was finally filed at the Savar police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Section 307 of the Penal Code on Monday night, and the five accused arrested by the Detective Branch.

Earlier on Monday, in a virtual meeting, the Boat Club’s Executive Committee decided to expel Mehmud from the committee. Dhaka Boat president, Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed presided over the meeting held in wake of the sexual assault complaint filed by Pori Moni against him.

A press note signed by Boat Club Secretary, Lt Commander Mohammad Ahsan Amin said that a three-member probe committee has also been formed in this regard.

–By Sumi Khan