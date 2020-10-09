Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat team up for new single ‘Baby I’m Jealous’

Advtg.

Bebe Rexha has dropped her newest single ‘Baby I’m Jealous,’ featuring Doja Cat.

Rexha, 31, who released her debut album ‘Expectations’ in June 2018 has finally returned with new music giving her fans a taste of her upcoming album on Oct. 9.

Doja Cat assists Bebe Rexha on the funky-pop track ‘Baby I’m Jealous,’ which released at midnight.

The new single finds Bebe getting candid about her insecurities as she sings “Went from beautiful to ugly/ ‘Cause insecurity told me you don’t love me/ All it takes is a girl above me/ On your timeline to make me nothing.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat confidently unleashes her own verse, as she sings “Baby, I’m a bad b***h/ If he fiendin’ he’ll prolly get a catfish/ Keep him dreamin’ to pull up on a nap, s**t.”

‘Baby I’m Jealous’ is most likely going to be included on Bebe Rexha’s forthcoming second studio album, currently titled #BR2 which will reportedly be her follow-up to 2018’s ‘Expectations.’

Bebe Rexha first teased that new music was on the way during an interview with Extra in May, reports HollywoodLife.

“I’ve actually been writing with [David Guetta] a lot through Zoom. We have some amazing songs that we’ve been working on,” she said.

“I’m a big fan of David… He’s been playing some songs that he’s been working on, and it’s really like he’s been in a really, like, interesting headspace. I’m loving everything he’s doing.”

“I just finished my album, actually, and it’s in the mixing process. I’m really excited about it,” she added.

“It took me two years, and obviously, when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it… My fans are getting very frustrated, but I’m like, ‘I promise it’s gonna be worth it!’ I really love this album more than any other album.”

Bebe Rexha recently opened up about her new album to Ryan Seacrest at the 2020 Grammy Awards adding that her new album is inspired by her mental health journey.

“I talk about everything. I’m bipolar and I’ve been very honest about mental health so I talk about that but it’s in a pop song so you can’t tell.”

“I talk about my relationships — super deep stuff,” she said at the time.

“The album is about a lot of my insecurities and fears so every song has to do with an insecurity that I have because I feel like people can relate to that.”