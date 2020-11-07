Bebe Rexha flaunts swimsuit body after photoshopped photos go viral

Advtg.

Bebe Rexha has clapped back at body shamers and paparazzi after photoshopped photos of her go viral.

In the viral paparazzi photos, the ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ star was snapped wearing a black Versace one-piece while having some fun during a beach day with boyfriend Keyan Safyari in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week.

However, Bebe Rexha has now called out the paparazzi claiming that the photos of her taken on the beach were unflattering.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old singer shared a series of videos of herself posing in the same one-piece bathing suit, filmed in her living room, to set the record straight revealing what her true body looks like.

“Okay, so I went to Mexico and paparazzi posted some pictures of me. So I wanted to show you what I really look like,” Bebe Rexha said while filming herself in front of a mirror. “Yes, I got thighs. Yes, I got a. But here’s what I f**king look like in my bathing suit… Here’s my body, no filters, OK?”

“I got a, I got thighs, okay. Not those nasty-a** pictures they posted of me, what the f**k?” she continued.

“It’s just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and like when you see yourself looking like s***, it’s like, yes I got stretch marks. Let me show you… I got stretch marks. I got cellulite, all of the above.”

While the photoshopping does hurt her, Bebe Rexha appears to be proud of her body and revealed she has never done surgery.

“I don’t do surgery. I’ve never touched my body. Never done lipo[suction], never done any of that stuff,” Bebe Rexha confessed in another video. “I’m trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me. And I like to eat and I also take a medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”

Pulling up the paparazzi photos on her computer, she further added that her body has been the same since she was young, calling herself “thick” pointing out her small waist.

“I mean look, I’m thick. I’m a thick girl. I’ll take it. That’s how I was born. Like, I always had thighs. I always had a small waist… Always,” she continued as she scrolled through the photoshopped pictures.

“Even when I was a little girl. But these pictures? Like, what the hell…”

“I don’t know. That’s not what I look like. I guess that is what I look like ’cause that’s how they took it but this, I don’t know,” Bebe Rexha concluded.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the ‘Meant to Be’ hitmaker revealed how taking “good care” of herself helps her deal with body image issues.

“When I have a bad week of eating, I feel so nasty — like when I eat tons of chips or croissants and whatever,” she said at that time.

“When I eat healthier and I drink more water and then I do even a little exercising or just try to live a little bit more actively, I feel so much better… I feel so much healthier, I feel so much sexier, and it’s for myself.”

“So I feel like that’s a really important thing for me, to stay active and eat well.”