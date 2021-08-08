Bella Hadid felt pressure to portray ‘sexbot’ image

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Bella Hadid was under “pressure” to project a “sexbot” image during the start of her career. She also talked about having social anxiety and that “partying is not her thing”.

The 24-year-old model shot to fame as a teenager, and has said she was still “in the process of figuring out” who she was when the public first began learning about her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bella said: “It’s like there were two Bellas. ‘Me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was – I dunno – a sexbot who goes out every night?

“I have insane social anxiety. Partying is not my thing, but I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me,” added the sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Bella no longer feels that pressure now that she’s older.

“Now I don’t want to live in that box. I definitely feel like I’m allowed to speak,” she said in the September issue of Vogue magazine.