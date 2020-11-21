Advtg.
Hollywood News

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of ‘Deep Water’

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas can't keep their hands off each other as they were spotted together for the first time in over a month.

By Omkar Padte
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of'Deep Water'
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of 'Deep Water' (Pic Courtesy: Dailymail)
Advtg.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas can’t keep their hands off each other as they were spotted together for the first time in over a month.

The loved up pair reunited in New Orleans, where they are filming reshoots for their upcoming film ‘Deep Water’.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the ‘Batman v Superman’ actor was spotted with the ‘Knives Out’ star as they put on a passionate display while hanging out on the balcony of a mansion.

Advtg.

The pair looked completely smitten with each other, as Ben Affleck tenderly kissed and hugged his girlfriend as she sat on a railing on the New Orleans set of the movie, reports Dailymail.

The couple were all smiles, while hanging out on the porch, as Ana de Armas laid her hands on Ben’s chest, one of which was graced by a large diamond ring.

However, it’s still unclear if the ornament was a part of the movie or a sign that the actors have taken their relationship to the next level.

Advtg.

According to reports, Ana de Armas was previously snapped wearing the same exact prop ring on the set of the erotic-thriller, in which she and Ben Affleck portray a married couple.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first sparked dating rumors after they met on the set of ‘Deep Water’ in November 2019. Since then, the lovebirds have been frequently pictured enjoying strolls around Los Angeles or grabbing coffee together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin
Next articleSidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Related Articles

News

Zack Snyder teases fans with new ‘Justice League’ trailer

Omkar Padte - 0
'Justice League' black-and-white trailer is here and it gives us a glimpse at Zack Snyder’s cut of the much-loved action-thriller movie.
Read more
News

Henry Cavill opens up on ‘super awkward’ Justice League Press Tour

Omkar Padte - 0
Henry Cavill has revealed that taking part in Justice League's Press Tour was so weird for him.
Read more
Feature

007 reasons we need to look forward to the trailer of the upcoming Bond film ‘No Time to Die’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Not one, not two but here are 007 reasons why we need to look forward to the trailer of the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of 'Deep Water' 1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Not hopeful about OTT future in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels OTTs are getting cramped in India and herd mentality is seeping in. The actor...
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia's game in front of the contestants, Gauahar Khan thanks him for speaking up

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia’s game in front...

Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a...

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of 'Deep Water'

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the...

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of 'Deep Water' 2

Bollywood explores horror comedy with new-age spin

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks