Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of ‘Deep Water’

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas can’t keep their hands off each other as they were spotted together for the first time in over a month.

The loved up pair reunited in New Orleans, where they are filming reshoots for their upcoming film ‘Deep Water’.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the ‘Batman v Superman’ actor was spotted with the ‘Knives Out’ star as they put on a passionate display while hanging out on the balcony of a mansion.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck are back in action in New Orleans for reshoots of their upcoming film, DEEP WATER. (November 19, 2020) pic.twitter.com/zZcq6WPOZI — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) November 21, 2020

The pair looked completely smitten with each other, as Ben Affleck tenderly kissed and hugged his girlfriend as she sat on a railing on the New Orleans set of the movie, reports Dailymail.

The couple were all smiles, while hanging out on the porch, as Ana de Armas laid her hands on Ben’s chest, one of which was graced by a large diamond ring.

However, it’s still unclear if the ornament was a part of the movie or a sign that the actors have taken their relationship to the next level.

According to reports, Ana de Armas was previously snapped wearing the same exact prop ring on the set of the erotic-thriller, in which she and Ben Affleck portray a married couple.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first sparked dating rumors after they met on the set of ‘Deep Water’ in November 2019. Since then, the lovebirds have been frequently pictured enjoying strolls around Los Angeles or grabbing coffee together amid the coronavirus lockdown.