Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.

Ben Affleck is opening up on a “bad experience” he had after smoking marijuana as a teen.

The 48-year-old actor suffered panic attacks after smoking marijuana for the first time and discussed it in the new book, “Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused.”

Ben Affleck, who played a supporting character named O’Bannion in the 1993 comedy flick ‘Dazed and Confused’, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey, and Adam Goldberg said he had to “fake it” around his castmates when they smoked marijuana.

Advtg.

“I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15. I had a dissociative panic attack,” he said in the book, according to Vanity Fair.

“So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking, and I had to sort of Bill-Clinton it and fake it. I didn’t really like marijuana.”

The ‘Batman v Superman’ star also revealed that his costars would party often between takes, which was quite a surprise for him at the time.

Advtg.

Ben Affleck added “I also wasn’t a very heavy drinker then. I became an alcoholic much, much later, and I’m in recovery now, so that was a whole different time.”

“I was a little nervous, like, ‘Should we be drinking before we’re working tomorrow?’ Some people were actually drinking and stoned at work.”

The Oscar winner also revealed that he adopted a Siberian Husky anonymously at that time, reports US Magazine. He also shared that the cast members would visit a local shooting range while filming.

Advtg.

“Texas had extremely lax gun laws and most of us came from states where it was next to impossible to buy guns,” Ben Affleck said.

“So, part of the newfound freedom of being down there was that a bunch of us bought guns and went shooting at ranges on weekends, which seemed fun and innocent at the time, but given the subsequent tragedies with young people and guns, it now makes me uncomfortable to remember.”

Written and directed by Richard Linklater, ‘Dazed and Confused’ centers on a group of Texas high school students celebrating their last day of school in 1976.