Hollywood News

Benedict Cumberbatch in World War II drama ‘War Magician’

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in the film titled 'War Magician', a World War II drama based on the book by David Fisher.

By Glamsham Bureau
Benedict Cumberbatch
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has signed a film set during World War II, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World 3.

The 44-year-old actor will star in the film titled, War Magician, a World War II drama based on the book by David Fisher.

According to a report in deadline.com, the film revolves around Jasper Maskelyne, a British illusionist who used magic to defeat Erwin Rommel in World War II.

The film narrates how an international “magic gang” from Africa, Europe and the Middle East conspired with Maskelyne and a female military intelligence officer to defeat the Nazis.

Recently, Cumberbatch, who rose to global fame with the show Sherlock, spoke about the show’s fifth season. “‘I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin (Freeman, who plays the role of Dr.Watson) and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now” he had said during an interview with collider.com.

