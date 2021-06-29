Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of 'Dungeons and Dragons' adaptation

Adv.

London, June 29 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch has been roped in for the adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons”.

The 44-year-old joins the cast of the upcoming big screen project that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn’t not be in the film version. Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

This is not the first time Cumberbatch is featuring in a fantasy adaptation. He previously has voiced Smaug and Sauron in Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy.

“Dungeons & Dragons”, which is set to be released in 2023, has been shooting on locations such as the Wells Cathedral in Somerset, Alnwick Castle in Northumberland and Carrickfergus Castle in Ireland, where Rodriguez was spotted on a scooter in costume on her way to the castle.

–IANS

