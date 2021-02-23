ADVERTISEMENT
Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Courier’ to release on March 19

The Courier, starring English actor Benedict Cumberbatch (also famous for his character of Dr Strange), will release on March 19.

By Glamsham Editorial
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Mumbai, Feb 23: The Courier, starring English actor Benedict Cumberbatch (also famous for his character of Dr Strange), will release on March 19.

Co-starring Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan, the film follows the life and times of a normal British businessman, whose world is turned upside down when he is recruited as a covert spy during the dreaded Cold War. 

The Dominic Cooke directorial has received accolades at the Sundance Film Festival, with praise being showered on Benedict’s portrayal of a common man stuck in a dilemma. 

The film also features Merab Ninidze and Jessie Buckley among others.

