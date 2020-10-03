Benjamin Keough rest in peace in Graceland alongside Elvis Presley

Advtg.

Benjamin Keough grandson of iconic singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Danny Keough and brother of Mad Max actress Riley Keough, passed away on 12th July 2020 in Calabasas, California, after taking his own life at the age of 27.

Benjamin Keough was a lookalike of grandfather Elvis Presley the King of Rock and Roll and was laid rest to peace next to him in Graceland nearly three months after death. Graceland estate was purchased by Presley in 1957 and served as his home until his death on Aug. 16, 1977. The house opened to the public on June 7, 1982, and is the second most-visited house in the U.S., after the White House.

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his… Elvis Presley's Graceland यांनी वर पोस्ट केले गुरुवार, १ ऑक्टोबर, २०२०

Sister actress Riley Keough’s post ” Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother”