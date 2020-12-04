Hollywood News

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration

Saweetie is calling out her label Warner Records after her single 'Best Friend' featuring Doja Cat dropped earlier than expected

By Omkar Padte
Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration
Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

Saweetie is definitely unhappy with her label Warner Records.

The 26-year-old American rapper is expressing her frustration after her brand new collaborative single ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat dropped earlier than expected, according to HIPHOPDX.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (December 3), the ‘Tap In’ hitmaker hit back at the music giant and accused the label for released the song ‘Best Friend’ against her wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the new track hit streaming services, Saweetie took to Twitter to voice her displeasure.

“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands-on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art,” she began.

The California-bred musician who has released a number of commercially successful singles this year – such as ‘Tap In’ and ‘Back to the Streets’ further added to her previous remarks, saying “The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???”

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing her frustration over the entire situation, Saweetie wrote: “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow….”

“Icy gang always dealing with the bs with me no matter what it means so much. I LOVE y’all. I’m bout to fix this nail & go to sleep. Goodnight,” she added a few minutes later.

The song in question, which is reportedly the incorrect version will be removed from the streaming services following the singers Twitter rant, reports Uproxx.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to HIPHOPNMORE, Saweetie had previously announced she will be teaming up with Doja Cat back in February, with her debut album expected to release in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMumbai is heart of Hindi film industry, nobody can take it anywhere: IMPPA
Next articleLetitia Wright faces backlash over Covid vaccine comments

Related Articles

News

BTS leads 2020 MTV European Music Awards with 4 awards

Omkar Padte - 0
BTS is, once again, the big winner at this years MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).
Read more
Lyrics

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat – motive Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of motive by Ariana Grande ft.Doja Cat Album positions
Read more
News

American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead the nominations

Omkar Padte - 0
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are leading the American Music Awards 2020 nominations list.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 1

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.Teigen tweeted that calling...
Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 2

Preity Zinta is back to 'ghar ki kheti'

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 3

Movie Review | Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers review:...

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 2

#DiljitVsKangana continues trending on Twitter

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 5

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan on the ‘Atrangi Re’ set

Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration 2

'Baby moma' Anita Hassanandani is a 'hungry moma'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020