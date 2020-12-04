Best Friend: Saweetie lashes out at Warner Records over early release of Doja Cat collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

Saweetie is definitely unhappy with her label Warner Records.

The 26-year-old American rapper is expressing her frustration after her brand new collaborative single ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat dropped earlier than expected, according to HIPHOPDX.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (December 3), the ‘Tap In’ hitmaker hit back at the music giant and accused the label for released the song ‘Best Friend’ against her wishes.

Shortly after the new track hit streaming services, Saweetie took to Twitter to voice her displeasure.

“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands-on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art,” she began.

The California-bred musician who has released a number of commercially successful singles this year – such as ‘Tap In’ and ‘Back to the Streets’ further added to her previous remarks, saying “The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???”

Describing her frustration over the entire situation, Saweetie wrote: “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow….”

“Icy gang always dealing with the bs with me no matter what it means so much. I LOVE y’all. I’m bout to fix this nail & go to sleep. Goodnight,” she added a few minutes later.

The song in question, which is reportedly the incorrect version will be removed from the streaming services following the singers Twitter rant, reports Uproxx.

According to HIPHOPNMORE, Saweetie had previously announced she will be teaming up with Doja Cat back in February, with her debut album expected to release in 2021.