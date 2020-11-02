Beyonce owns 80,000 bees and it’s shocking

Advtg.

Beyonce Knowles, popularly known as Queen B, keeps “around 80,000 bees” at her home that she uses for honey.

The 39-year-old singer, who graced three covers of this year’s British Vogue’s December issue, got candid about several issues including fashion, creativity, activism, child-rearing, coronavirus pandemic, and Texas cuisine.

In her cover story with British Vogue this month, Beyonce also revealed she has two large beehives on her property, which she uses to make “hundreds of jars of honey a year”.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” she shared during the interview with the outlet. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now.”

“I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year,” she revealed.

Beyonce also shared that she got into beekeeping when she discovered her two daughters – Blue Ivy, eight, and Rumi, three – both have “terrible allergies”, and found that honey has “countless healing properties” that could help them overcome their symptoms.

“I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

This isn’t the only self-made venture Beyonce has pursued. The ‘Savage’ hitmaker also has complete ownership of her music, movies, and her Ivy Park clothing line, reports IOL.

“Owning my films, clothing lines, and masters is important to me. Your songs, your image and the way you conduct business do not have to be created from a commercial point of view or a male point of view,” she said.

“You can decide what success looks like for yourself. Being number one does not mean better quality. And commercial success certainly doesn’t equate to being impactful.”

Talking about her unwavering commitment to any projects she takes on, Beyonce explained “Once I’ve committed, I give it all of me. I start by identifying my intention and making sure that I am aligned with the collaborators for the same purpose.”

“It takes enormous patience to rock with me. My process is tedious. I review every second of footage several times and know it backwards and forwards. I find every ounce of magic and then I deconstruct it,” she added.

“I keep building more layers and repeat this editing process for months. I won’t let up until it’s undeniably reached its full potential.”

“I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, history, dance, and editing work together. They are all equally important,” Beyonce concluded.