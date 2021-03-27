Beyonce robbed of million-dollar worth goods twice this month

ADVERTISEMENT

Thieves broke into American pop star Beyonces storage units in Los Angeles twice this month. Three of Beyonce’s storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.

Law enforcement said that the culprits stole expensive handbags and dresses. According to TMZ, the two incidents took place within a week, and “burglars took down three storage units in the same facility, making off with handbags, kid’s toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce’s stylists”.

While the storage units are being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, the missing items, law enforcement sources informed, from the first heist belong to the singer.

While the police continue to investigate, no arrests have been made so far.

Recently, it was reported that thieves stole clothes, family photos and mementos from Miley Cyrus’ storage space.