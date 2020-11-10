Advtg.
Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter turns narrator for audiobook

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, will narrate the audiobook for Hair Love, which is based on an Oscar-winning short film by Matthew A. Cherry.

Cherry announced the news on Twitter with a clip that samples the four-minute long audiobook.

Cherry’s film follows an African American father who is attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. The film took home an Academy Award in 2020 for Best Animated Short Film. Cherry wrote, directed and co-produced the film with Karen Rupert Toliver.

Hair love will also be developed into an animated TV show titled Young Love, for soon-to-be launched HBO Max.

The eight-year-old Carter has already made her name and won numerous accolades. She won the BET Her Award in 2020 for the song “Brown skin girl”, making her the youngest recipient of a BET Award. She also won an NAACP Image Award for the same single, which is a collaboration with Beyonce, WizKid and Saint Jhn. Carter also appeared in Beyonce’s visual album “Black is king”.

