Advtg.
Hollywood News

Billie Eilish teases fans with new single ‘Therefore I Am’

Billie Eilish surprised fans announcing the release of her new single Therefore I Am

By Omkar Padte
Billie Eilish teases fans with new single'Therefore I Am'
Billie Eilish teases fans with new single 'Therefore I Am' (Pic Courtesy: E! Online)
Advtg.

Billie Eilish is all set to release new music this week.

The 18-year-old singer surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she’ll be releasing a brand new song this week.

The much-anticipated single, titled ‘Therefore I Am’, is due to come out today (November 12).

Advtg.

Sharing the new song’s cover art, Billie Eilish announced that ‘Therefore I Am’ will be arriving on Thursday (Nov. 12) at 10 a.m. PT adding: “I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

On Wednesday night (November 11), the Grammy winning singer shared a video of herself listening to the single.

“THEREFORE I AM SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROW 10 AM,” she wrote in the caption.

Advtg.

‘Therefore I Am’ is Billie Eilish’s third new single this year. She has previously dropped the James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ in February and ‘My future’ which came out at the end of July.

Advtg.
Previous articleDiwali 2020: Celebs say no to crackers and yes to family, food, fun
Next articleNaagin 5 promo: Sharad Malhotra aka Veer to free Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from forced marriage

Related Articles

News

Kat Dennings on why she defended Billie Eilish against body shamers

Omkar Padte - 0
Kat Dennings has opened up on why she defended singer Billie Eilish after she was body shamed for wearing a tight top.
Read more
News

Billie Eilish unleashes new toy collection inspired by her music videos

Omkar Padte - 0
Billie Eilish release action figures inspired by the videos for her hit singles 'Bad Guy' and 'All the Good Girls Go To Hell.'
Read more
News

Billie Eilish unveils her new Fender Signature Ukulele

Omkar Padte - 0
Billie Eilish has added another feather to her cap with the release of a Signature Ukulele in collaboration with Fender.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks