Billie Eilish teases fans with new single ‘Therefore I Am’

Billie Eilish is all set to release new music this week.

The 18-year-old singer surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she’ll be releasing a brand new song this week.

The much-anticipated single, titled ‘Therefore I Am’, is due to come out today (November 12).

Sharing the new song’s cover art, Billie Eilish announced that ‘Therefore I Am’ will be arriving on Thursday (Nov. 12) at 10 a.m. PT adding: “I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

On Wednesday night (November 11), the Grammy winning singer shared a video of herself listening to the single.

“THEREFORE I AM SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROW 10 AM,” she wrote in the caption.

‘Therefore I Am’ is Billie Eilish’s third new single this year. She has previously dropped the James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ in February and ‘My future’ which came out at the end of July.