Billie Eilish reveals her worst fear

Singer Billie Eilish says that she cannot imagine being a bad person to anyone; the idea that somebody could meet her & have a bad experience...

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, Feb 24: Singer Billie Eilish says that she cannot imagine being a bad person to anyone. The idea that somebody could meet her and have a bad experience makes her want to jump off a cliff, she confessed.

“I wanted to be the artiste that I would want to be a fan of. The idea that somebody could meet me and have a bad experience makes me wanna jump off a cliff, like, seriously. I want everyone that I come in contact with to feel completely just the highest high that they could possibly feel,” she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

lockdown may have been hard on many, but Billie reveals she found a silver lining.

“The year sucked, and if I could go back and change it, I would, but at the same time, I’ve gotten more time off than I’ve ever ever ever ever had,” said Eilish.

“Of course I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it. Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years,” she added.

The singer had cancelled her “Where Do We Go” world tour last year in March owing to the pandemic and, reflecting on how she felt, Billie said: “It felt the same as it felt for everybody else. It was so weird.”

Previous articleNoted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60
Next articleArmaan Malik: Race for views, likes & streams is killing artiste and art
