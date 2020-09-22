Billie Eilish unleashes new toy collection inspired by her music videos

Advtg.

Billie Eilish is all set to expand her brand even more.

The 18-year-old Singer will reportedly release action figures inspired by the videos for her hit singles ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘All the Good Girls Go To Hell.’

Made in partnership with Playmates Toys and Bravado, the new line of figurines will be launched on October 15 through Billie Eilish’s official website.

Billie Eilish’s new toy collection (Pic Courtesy: toybook)

According to her website, the first toy is a 10.5-inch action figure of Eilish in a yellow hoodie and trackie pants, which she wore in the ‘Bad Guy’ music video, and comes in a box that turns into a background from the clip too.

The ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ doll measures six inches in height and has fully molded, highly detailed, authentically decorated features 18 points of articulation, and comes with her 3 pivot point, back wings.

The new toy collection comes after she recently launched her own signature ukulele in collaboration with Fender.

Described as “a bold take on the four-string classic”, the new instrument features a built-in preamp and its body is adorned with Billie Eilish’s signature “blohsh” symbol.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently revealed that the singer and her brother Finneas will kick off the Grammy Museum’s new streaming service called COLLECTION: live this month.

The service will reportedly feature newly produced artist interviews, performances, and live streams, along with special releases from the Grammy Museum archive.