Billie Joe Armstrong’s coffee company releases limited edition Green Day vinyl

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s ‘Oakland Coffee Works’ recently announced the release of a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl pressing with two tracks from Green Day’s 1994 BBC Radio 1 ‘Evening Session’ performance, reports Billboard.com

For $19.99, the never-before-released vinyl gives recordings of ‘Basket Case’ and ‘When I Come Around’ on a unique purple vinyl chosen by ‘Green Day’ drummer Tre Cool. The custom jacket artwork was created especially for this limited release by artist Brian Viveros.

“Oftentimes I think the BBC session recordings are better than the originals,” said Armstrong in a press statement.

The release is a companion record to Oakland Coffee’s Green Day BBC sessions Part One 7-inch, which was released earlier this summer. The record features recordings of ‘She’ and ‘2000 Light Years Away’.

Armstrong is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and lead guitarist of the rock band ‘Green Day’, which he co-founded with Mike Dirnt in 1985.

He is also a guitarist and vocalist for the punk rock band ‘Pinhead Gunpowder’, and provides lead vocals for Green Day’s side projects ‘Foxboro Hot Tubs’, ‘The Network’, ‘The Longshot’, and ‘The Coverups’.