Billie Piper sought therapy to deal with adult situations as teen celeb

Actress Billie Piper had to resort to therapy after her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager.

By Glamsham Bureau
Billie Piper
“I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn’t subject my own kids to (at the age of) 16. I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better,” she wrote in the Big Issue magazine’s Letter To My Younger Self.

The actress, now 38, has three kids today — Winston (12), Eugene (nine), and Tallulah (two).

“If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it,” Piper added.

Her work ethic as a teenager led to mental health issues and eating disorder, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

