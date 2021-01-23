Hollywood News

Black Adam: Aldis Hodge explains how Dwayne Johnson motivated him for his role as Hawkman

'Black Adam' star Aldis Hodge opens up on how Dwayne Johnson's intense workout sessions "motivated" him for his role as Hawkman

By Omkar Padte
Black Adam: Aldis Hodge explains how Dwayne Johnson motivated him for his role as Hawkman
Black Adam: Aldis Hodge explains how Dwayne Johnson motivated him for his role as Hawkman (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
With ‘Black Adam’ movie finally happening, it’s no surprise that the film’s cast is starting to gear up to star opposite Dwayne Johnson.

The upcoming DC Comics film has been reportedly plagued with production delays for a while now thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But that isn’t stopping the 48- year-old actor from hyping the project with his impressive workout videos and pictures on social media, per Comicbook.

These posts have been a source of inspiration for many of his fans and celebs including Aldis Hodge, who recently admitted that he has been comparing his body to his costars selfies.

The ‘One Night in Miami’ star who will play the iconic character Hawkman in the upcoming film ‘Black Adam’ opened up on how The Rock’s intense workout sessions “motivated” him for his role as the Justice Society of America member.

During an interview with Variety, Hodge revealed that Dwayne Johnson’s gym videos helped him to work harder to prepare for his role.

“It is not a game and the Rock is always throwing up videos on Instagram,” he told the publication. “Every time I see him I feel like he’s gained 100 more pounds.”

“And I’ll just be up in the gym looking at myself with the little subtle flex and I’m not getting anything. Nothing is happening to me.”

The 34-year-old actor continued: “It keeps me motivated because I’ll be in the gym taking a minute on a bike or something like that, and then I see him in the gym all swole and I’m like, ‘I must do better.'”

In addition to Johnson and Hodge, ‘Black Adam’ also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the forthcoming DCEU film from a script written by Adam Sztykiel.

Though the production is currently scheduled to begin this year, the film was recently removed from Warner Bros’ official release calendar due to the global crisis, reports Comicbook.

‘Black Adam’ is currently without a release date.

