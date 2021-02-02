Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shows off his ripped leg muscles in latest workout snap

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson has once again left his fans in shock after posting another post-workout snap of himself.

The former WWE superstar has been regularly providing glimpses at his hardcore workout sessions preparing for the upcoming DC Comics film ‘Black Adam’ on social media, but his latest post is sure to surprise all.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (January 31), the 48-year-old actor teased fans with an impressive midnight leg workout photo showing off his ample amount of thigh muscles.

“Midnight oil burners… and training hard/dialing in my conditioning for BLACK ADAM,” Dwayne Johnson captioned the stunning post.

“Always be grateful for the grind and remember to have some fun along the way. #OutlawMana #HawaiianWreckingCrew.”

‘Black Adam’ has been reportedly plagued with several delays for a while now thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ star from hyping the project, who has been stunning fans with his rigorous workout videos and pictures on social media, per Comicbook.

According to the publication, the film was recently removed from Warner Bros’ official release calendar due to the global crisis.

Apart from Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the forthcoming DCEU film from a script written by Adam Sztykiel. No release date has been confirmed as of yet.