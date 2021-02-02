ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shows off his ripped leg muscles in latest workout snap

Dwayne Johnson has once again left his fans in shock after posting another post-workout snap of himself ahead of his upcoming DC Comics film 'Black Adam'

By Omkar Padte
Black Adam Dwayne Johnson shows off his ripped leg muscles in latest workout snap
Black Adam Dwayne Johnson shows off his ripped leg muscles in latest workout snap
ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson has once again left his fans in shock after posting another post-workout snap of himself.

The former WWE superstar has been regularly providing glimpses at his hardcore workout sessions preparing for the upcoming DC Comics film ‘Black Adam’ on social media, but his latest post is sure to surprise all.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (January 31), the 48-year-old actor teased fans with an impressive midnight leg workout photo showing off his ample amount of thigh muscles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Midnight oil burners… and training hard/dialing in my conditioning for BLACK ADAM,” Dwayne Johnson captioned the stunning post.

“Always be grateful for the grind and remember to have some fun along the way. #OutlawMana #HawaiianWreckingCrew.”

‘Black Adam’ has been reportedly plagued with several delays for a while now thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ star from hyping the project, who has been stunning fans with his rigorous workout videos and pictures on social media, per Comicbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the publication, the film was recently removed from Warner Bros’ official release calendar due to the global crisis.

Apart from Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the forthcoming DCEU film from a script written by Adam Sztykiel. No release date has been confirmed as of yet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBollywood ladies raise the bar on physical transformation for roles
Next articleAyushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for ‘Anek’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder teases an updated version of Jared Leto’s Joker for his cut of ‘Justice League’

Omkar Padte - 0
Zack Snyder's long-awaited version of 'Justice League' is finally arriving and now he has offered fans a glimpse at Jared Leto’s Joker
Read more
News

The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ gets a summer release date

Omkar Padte - 0
Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' finally has an official release date and fans can't keep calm
Read more
News

Peacemaker: John Cena gears up for ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff series

Omkar Padte - 0
John Cena is gearing up for upcoming 'Suicide Squad' spinoff series 'Peacemaker' series
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021