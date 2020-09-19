Dwayne Johnson just went to the extreme to avoid coming late to work, after showing off his true brute strength.

The former WWE superstar is currently filming the action-comedy thriller ‘Red Notice’ for Netflix, shared a photo on Instagram showing a ripped metal gate.

Johnson revealed that he himself ripped a gate from his hinges with his own two hands so he wouldn’t be late to work.

Taking to Instagram Dwayne Johnson explained that he scared people off when he tore down his front gate with bare hands, after finding himself trapped on his property due to a power outage caused by severe storms in the area.

The security gate wasn’t working as it should because of the power outage. Thus, Dwayne Johnson took matters into his own hands as he couldn’t wait for a gate technician to show up.

“We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out—but this time it wouldn’t.”

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45 minutes to wait.” Dwayne Johnson wrote.

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day.”

“So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass,” he added.

Dwayne Johnson also said that his security team met with a gate technician and welders, who were apparently “‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off.”

“Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work.”

“And I’m ready to be BLACK ADAM,” Dwayne Johnson joked.

The wrestler-turned actor later shared a couple of videos, showing his ripped front gate.

“Well here’s the destruction… I left behind after ripping my gates off and going to work.

This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene.”

“The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates I tore off and placing it very gently in the grass,” The Rock wrote.

Dwayne Johnson is set to play the role of anti-hero Black Adam, a film based off the DC Comics character. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.