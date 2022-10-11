scorecardresearch
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; The countdown begins!

By Glamsham Editorial
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; The countdown begins!
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Wakanda Forever poster _ pic courtesy instagram

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens in theatres November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

