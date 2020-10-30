Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh eager to get the movie out

Advtg.

‘Black Widow’ was originally set to premiere on May 1, 2020, but like many other films, the date was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The twice-delayed Marvel movie was previously announced to release in November this year, but Disney later decided to postpone the theatrical release of ‘Black Widow’ to May 7, 2021.

The delay which shifted Phase 4 includes several other Marvel films such as ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Eternals’ getting shifted deeper into 2021, making 2020 the first year without a Marvel Studios film since 2009, reports Comicbook.

Advtg.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh featured on the latest cover of Marie Claire’s Winter 2020 issue giving us a new look at their characters, as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow dives into action on a motorcycle with Yelena Belova.

“We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater,” Johansson said referring to her fellow ‘Black Widow’ producers.

Marvel newcomer Florence Pugh, who plays Natasha Romanoff’s fellow Red Room trainee Yelena Benova admits she “had a hunch” about the film’s release date.

Advtg.

“It seemed to me all the fun of summer, and everybody being outside and finally having some relaxed rules, caught up with everyone, obviously, because of the virus,” she added.

“I’m sad that people don’t get to watch it for another half year, but I wasn’t majorly upset because it’s important to look after people right now.”

The ‘Black Widow’ stars are just as excited as everyone else who worked on the film, as it unites two female stars with an equally strong woman, Cate Shortland, directing the film.

Advtg.

“It’s a challenge in a male-dominated industry to tell a woman’s story from the perspective of a female director and focus on the heart of something that is inherently female,” Johansson continues.

“I constantly search our roles for women who I feel I can relate to on some level, that I have empathy for. If I can empathize with a character, no matter what their moral compass is, then that’s important to me.”

Explaining that she feels the same way when it comes to characters she plays on screen, Pugh added “It’s always been, kind of, number-one top priority for me to find women who are totally fascinating and totally powerful in their own way.”

“I really want to recognize the women I play, whether it’s that I recognize my mom in her, or my gran in her, or my sister in her. I want to play complex and confusing characters.”

‘Black Widow’ also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and Olivier Richters.