Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani get engaged

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!,” Shelton tweeted on Tuesday.

Stefani shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her kissing her fiance while flaunting her ring.

“@blakeshelton yes please,” she captioned it.

Celebrities were soon congratulating the couple.

Singer John Legend wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations! Amazing news!!!!”

On Instagram, singer Dua Lipa said: “Congratulations!!! Best news.”

Shelton and Stefani have been a couple for about five years, getting together shortly after Shelton divorced singer Miranda Lambert. This will be his third marriage.

Stefani was previously married to singer Gavin Rossdale. They officially split in 2016. They have three children.

Shelton and Stefani got to know each other while working on the show “The Voice”. In a 2017 interview, Shelton acknowledged that many fans were not too thrilled when they became a couple.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame them,” he said.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year, Stefani gushed about how Shelton, who is from Oklahoma, impressed her parents, who hail from California.

“We’re, like, driving, and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had, like, been blown down in the road,” she said.

“And Blake gets out, and he’s like, ‘All right’. And he gets in the back of the truck. He has, like, a big chain and he pulls it out. He wraps it around the tree, and my whole family is, like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a man!'”

–IANS

