Blake Shelton: Fans wonder how Gwen Stefani ended up with him

Singer Blake Shelton says that everyday he comes across messages & comments wondering & discussing how pop star Gwen Stefani ended up with him!!

Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani
Singer Blake Shelton says that everyday he comes across messages and comments of followers wondering and discussing how pop star Gwen Stefani ended up with him.

The couple recently starred together in a Super Bowl advertisement, which went viral within a few hours of release.

“Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there’s always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now,” Shelton told today.com.

He added that doing the Super Bowl ad was a way to tease their fans: “So we thought it’d be fun to have some fun with it (the comments).”

The couple dated for five years before announcing their engagement in October 2020.  –ians/ym/vnc

