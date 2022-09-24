scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Brad Pitt criticised after fans learn how much his skincare line costs

Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.

By Glamsham Bureau
Brad Pitt criticised after fans learn how much his skincare line costs
Brad Pitt criticised after fans learn how much his skincare line costs

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.

During an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor officially unveiled his genderless skincare brand, which features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard, reports independent.co.uk.

Following the announcement of the company, Le Domaine has released a few products, including moisturisers and facial serums.

However, since the release, the price tags of the products have been heavily criticised online, where fans have questioned the exorbitant prices for the skincare.

According to the company’s website, the facial serum costs $385 (over Rs 31,000), while the moisturising cream is $320 (Over Rs 25,000).

A liquid cleanser, described as the “cleansing emulsion,” is slightly cheaper, with the website listing the product for $80 (Rs 6,000).

The brand’s website also notes that it will be releasing a fluid cream in January, which will cost $310 (over Rs 25,000).

Customers can also purchase refills of the products, which range from $260 (Rs 21,000) and $350 (Rs 28,000).

Previous articleFalguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai' remake: Wish I could take legal action
Next articleRoger Federer bids adieu to tennis after Laver Cup loss
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Kiara Advani

Pooja Hegde

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US