Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion turns flirty at Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on-screen again, and things got a little steamy between the former couple.

By Omkar Padte
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion turns flirty at Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read (Pic Courtesy: Metro)

The pair who got divorced back in 2005, took part in a virtual table reading of 1982 teen drama Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday night.

The former Hollywood couple, who were married for five years from 2000 – recreated a raunchy scene between Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold from the 1982 film.

Brad Pitt, who came armed with props including a pirate hat, nurse’s cap and more, played the character of Brad Hamilton, – originally played by Judge Reinhold.

Meanshile, Jennifer Aniston who also came in costume, wearing Linda Barrett’s red string bikini over a white top, essayed the role of Linda, Hamilton’s love interest.

In a steamy scene, Brad Pitt’s character heads into the bathroom, while the narrator, played by Morgan Freeman, says: “Brad is j**king off.”

At one point in the dream sequence, Jennifer Aniston reads the line: “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy, will you come to me.”

His dream suddenly gets shattered when Aniston’s character walks straight into the bathroom he’s in, interrupting him as she asks, “Hey Brad, do you have a Q-tip?”

As Brad Pitt’s character does his best to cover himself up, she apologizes and leaves. Pitt asked, “Doesn’t anybody f***ing knock-in here?”

The fundraising event was held over Zoom and featured a stellar cast including Oscar-winning actors Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, and Morgan Freeman, who took the role of narrator.

Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ray Liotta also took part, along with host Dane Cook.

The virtual event was held in support of charities Core and Reform Alliance in their efforts to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

