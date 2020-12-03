Hollywood News

Brandon Routh joins cast of 'The Rookie'

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Superman Returns star Brandon Routh has bagged a role in the show The Rookie.

Routh will play Doug Stanton, a veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). He has currently been roped in for four episodes of the show’s upcoming third season. There is a possibility for more, reports deadline.com.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the police procedural dramedy stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Routh was most recently seen as Ray Palmer/Atom on the show “Legends Of Tomorrow”.

He also is known for his starring role as Superman/Clark Kent in “Superman Returns”.

He also had recurring stints on the shows “Chuck” and “Arrow”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

