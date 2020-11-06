Brian Austin Green thanks fans for supporting him amid Megan Fox feud

Advtg.

Brian Austin Green is speaking out following the recent drama between himself and estranged wife Megan Fox.

Earlier this week, the ‘Transformers’ actress, 34, slammed her ex-husband Green, 47, for posting a photo of him and one of their children in what she said was an attempt to portray her as an “absent mother.”

Following which the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star deleted the snap of their youngest son, Journey, on the social media site.

Advtg.

And now Brian Austin Green has finally addressed the feud with Megan Fox in his recent post. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a two-minute video thanking his fans for their support.

“Wednesday. Life at home while the kids are at school”, he captioned the clip.

“I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything,” Brian Austin Green said in the new video while tending to his chickens. “It’s extremely kind and really appreciated. Be kind to each other, love each other.”

Advtg.

Green’s video comes just days after Fox reportedly hit back at the actor on Nov. 1, after he posted a picture of himself in his Halloween costume alongside the former couple’s youngest child.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” Megan Fox commented on the now-deleted post.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued.

Advtg.

“You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split in December last year after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share three kids: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.