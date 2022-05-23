British Royals to guest star in UK daily soap 'EastEnders'

- Advertisement -

Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be seen along with the cast in the long-running TV soap ‘EastEnders’ for a street party scene, to mark HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, reports ‘Deadline’.

The royal couple filmed their cameo roles when they visited the set in north-west London in March, and met members of the cast. As per ‘Deadline’, the episode will air on British television on June 2, just ahead of the long holiday weekend which will see the UK marking the Platinum Jubilee. The BBC has revealed that the other partygoers will be seen to be taken by surprise by the royal couple’s appearance at their own Jubilee street party.



Kellie Bright, who plays pub landlady Linda Carter and will be seen introducing the royals to the rest of the cast, told the BBC, “I just thought, ‘wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.’ They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw, as quoted by ‘Deadline’, said he felt “truly honoured” to have Charles and Camilla make an appearance in “one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.”



“It was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history,” he said. This isn’t the first time members of the royal family have visited the set of the BBC soap. The Queen previously went along back in 2001, where she was greeted by then cast member, Dame Barbara Windsor. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also made a cameo appearance on the show.