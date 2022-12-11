Britney Spears slams burger joint employee who consoled her after she cried

Britney Spears wants to be left alone and sob. The singer has slammed an unnamed fast-food employee as she took to Instagram on Saturday following a visit to a franchise of the burger joint chain, Jack in the Box.

The “Toxic” singer took issue with a drive-thru attendant as they offered her pity after noticing she’d been “crying” in her car just seconds before she pulled up to the window, reports “The Mirror”.

Britney, 41, was left irritated by their reassurance that everything was “gonna be okay” despite them having no knowledge of her situation.

As the fast-food worker isn’t a member of Britney’s family, she suggested that he was being invasive, saying: “He doesn’t KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn’t know his a**.”

According to “The Mirror”, the star also took the chance to reveal that she has begun incorporating meditation into her everyday life. Sharing a picture titled “Dancing for the Bear” from Paris in 1961, she penned a note on her new lifestyle.

She said: “I’m that meditation b**** now (woman meditating emoji)… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers. My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting.

“Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself. Normally I forget to eat … I wait way too long and I’m too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it’s like the world has ended.”

“The Mirror” further states that after explaining her tendency to forget to eat, Britney explained that she had gotten into her car to go to ‘Jack in the Box’.

She penned: “So l got in my car yesterday and I cried … I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship (rocket ship emoji) … it’s where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it’s spiritual … totally spiritual and we’re all in this together on the road. (car emoji) So I don’t feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to s*** on myself … but it’s me time … my own inner thoughts.”

Britney admitted that it was her first time going to the fast-food restaurant and her excitement at trying something new.

She said: “Well I forgot to eat yesterday … I saw Jack in The Box … I’ve never ate there a day in my f***ing life … I was like HOLY S*** and when I saw that big sign of pictures of the food. Normally I hate looking at food but it’s TIMING !!! Holy hog heavens I got a cookies and cream milkshake with a double cheeseburger.”

It seemed to be all going well until Britney confessed that she had been crying and thought it had gone unnoticed.

She said: “Well … I had been crying in the car … but nobody could tell, only me … my face still looked normal … I was fine, but then there he was … this big man at the f***ing window … he gave me PITY !!! IT’S GONNA BE OK !!! … WTF DID HE JUST SAY ??? He doesn’t KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn’t know his a*** … so why did he say that ???

“It’s all gonna be ok !!! I was offended. F*** you stupid man at Jack in The Box. You don’t know me … you’re not my blood so go f*** yourself.”

Fans were quick to tell Britney that they thought ‘Jack in the Box Man’ had good intentions and were supportive of the anonymous fast-food worker in the comments.