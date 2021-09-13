- Advertisement -

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially engaged. Spears made the official announcement on Sunday on her social media. Showing the rock on her finger with Sam, she wrote, “I can’t f—ing believe it.” She shared the news on Instagram with several ring emojis in her caption.

In a video, Britney is seen waving her hand with the massive diamond ring in front of the camera with a slight grin before kissing a smiling Sam on the cheek.

In the video, Sam asks looking at Britney, “Look at that, you like it?” and a happy Britney said, “Yeah.”

Meanwhile, Sam shared another look at the ring on his own Instagram account, where he tagged Britney and left a simple prince-and-princess emoji caption.

It was love at first sight when Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, met in October 2016 on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video.

“The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen added in a statement to Billboard, noting that Spears’ ring was designed by New York City jeweller Roman Malayev.