Britney Spears cleared of misdemeanour allegation

Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper, the Ventura County District Attorney said.

The singer had been named a suspect in a battery investigation after allegedly striking a housekeeper during a dispute while in her home in Thousand Oaks on August 16.

During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand and the housekeeper indicated the screen protector to the phone was damaged. Spears’ housekeeper later reported to authorities that she had an argument with the singer regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter that “this was nothing more than sensationalised tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone.”

Rosengart noted that the Sheriff’s Department has acknowledged this was a “very minor” incident.

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all. Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms Spears in the future,” Rosengart added.