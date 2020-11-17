Advtg.
Hollywood News

Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took a private jet to Maui, Hawaii for an early birthday celebration along with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari

By Omkar Padte
Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari
Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Britney Spears is celebrating her 39th birthday, but just a little bit early.

The 38-year-old pop star recently took a private jet to Maui, Hawaii for an early birthday celebration along with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration!!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” she captioned a photo of the pair standing in front of a private jet.

Advtg.

The pair look comfy as the songstress sported a white t-shirt and khaki shorts, teamed up with brown heels, round sunglasses, and a face mask. Asghari, on the other hand, wore gray shorts and Nike sneakers.

The ‘Mood Ring’ singer, who celebrates her 39th birthday on Dec. 2, also shared a series of snaps on Instagram including one of her relaxing on a luxurious aircraft and pics showing an array of colorful fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, broccoli, kiwifruit, and oranges.

“I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment!!!” she wrote. “PS … I wanted to get creative!!!”

Advtg.

In another post, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari can be seen making silly faces as they posed for a selfie wearing sunglasses.

“We be like …… in Maui!!!! PS …. don’t mind my hair!!!! @samasghari,” she captioned the post.

Advtg.
Previous articleVideo: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan singing birthday song is lighting up the Internet
Next articleB'desh cricketer Shakib apologises for 'visiting' Kolkata's Kali Puja

Related Articles

News

Britney Spears on a romantic vacation with beau Sam Asghari

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Britney Spears and beau Sam Asghari seen boarding a private jet for a mystery trip?.
Read more
News

Paris Hilton feels ‘responsible’ for kids being obsessed with social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Socialite Paris Hilton, counted as the original influencer by many, says she feels responsible for teenagers obsessed with social media today, and...
Read more
News

Britney Spears flaunts head-to-toe henna tattoos

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Britney Spears showed off full-body henna tattoos, saying she got carried away,
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam, and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.
Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari 1

Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness in the vicious Bigg Boss game

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness...

Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari 2

Rutherford spotted wearing MI gloves in PSL, fans troll Karachi Kings

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ready for debut, says Will Pucovski ahead of India Tests

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks