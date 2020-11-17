Britney Spears heads to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Advtg.

Britney Spears is celebrating her 39th birthday, but just a little bit early.

The 38-year-old pop star recently took a private jet to Maui, Hawaii for an early birthday celebration along with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration!!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” she captioned a photo of the pair standing in front of a private jet.

The pair look comfy as the songstress sported a white t-shirt and khaki shorts, teamed up with brown heels, round sunglasses, and a face mask. Asghari, on the other hand, wore gray shorts and Nike sneakers.

The ‘Mood Ring’ singer, who celebrates her 39th birthday on Dec. 2, also shared a series of snaps on Instagram including one of her relaxing on a luxurious aircraft and pics showing an array of colorful fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, broccoli, kiwifruit, and oranges.

“I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment!!!” she wrote. “PS … I wanted to get creative!!!”

In another post, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari can be seen making silly faces as they posed for a selfie wearing sunglasses.

“We be like …… in Maui!!!! PS …. don’t mind my hair!!!! @samasghari,” she captioned the post.