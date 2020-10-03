Home Hollywood News

Britney Spears on a romantic vacation with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and beau Sam Asghari seen boarding a private jet for a mystery trip?.

The “Toxic” Singer Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari posted a video of the duo boarding a small private jet waving and mentioning “A little trip @samasghari and I took !!!!!! I love traveling …. when it’s safe to of course🍍🏖🎀 !!!!”
“Womaniser” singer Britney looked hot in a grey coat over a red floral dress and had put mask on the face looking excited boarding along with the beau Sam that in the second video post she mentioned ” Wanted to post this with music too “

Britney Spears #FreeBritney movement, aimed at getting the pop princess out of the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears caught lot os attention of the fans.  

