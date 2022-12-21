Britney Spears shares cryptic post, invites her mom for coffee

Pop icon Britney Spears is extending the olive branch to her mother to potentially end her on-going feud with mum Lynne Spears, whom she has invited for coffee. The duo has been at loggerheads since the bitter court case last year which brought to an end the star’s conservatorship of 13 years, reports ‘The Mirror’.

In the aftermath, Britney has regularly hit out at her mum for her part in the situation, but it now appears as though she’s ready to move on and rebuild her relationship “as an equal”.

The songstress, 41, took to Instagram to seemingly offer a bid for reconciliation. Alongside a cropped image of her on holiday in Mexico, Britney criticised the platform for stopping her posting nude images.

But it was what followed that really grabbed the attention.

The ‘Toxic’ singer wrote: “Mom and Dad… I crossed the border and I made it!!! After no coffee for 15 years… Mom we can go have coffee together now!!! I’m treated as an equal… let’s have coffee and talk about it!!!”

According to ‘The Mirror’, it’s not clear whether the post is an indication that the star is ready to reach out, or if it is sarcasm following years of being denied the littlest of things during her conservatorship.

Unlike most of her previous posts, the superstar disabled the comments on her post. She also shared a video of her dancing, adding: “I’m a little cautious in a different country… but HEY at this point they should be cautious with me.”

‘The Mirror’ further said that the latest “offer” comes months after Lynne, 67, publicly apologised to her daughter for any “pain” her daughter endured during her controversial conservatorship.

Lynne said in October she misses the singer and pleaded for forgiveness in an Instagram comment shared under the singer’s recent post asking for “a genuine apology” from her family.

She begged her daughter to “please unblock” her so they could speak and potentially reconcile.