Bruce Springsteen could appear in court month end over drunk driving

Bruce Springsteen saw a automobile ad campaign featuring him being withdrawn, as a fallout of his arrest last Nov on a charge of driving under the influence

By Glamsham Editorial
Bruce Springsteen could appear in court over drunk driving
Bruce Springsteen (photo credit: instagram)
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen saw a major automobile ad campaign featuring him being withdrawn at Super Bowl, as a fallout of his arrest last November on a charge of driving under the influence. 

The 71-year-old rocket  will make a court appearance via teleconference “probably toward the end of this month”, according to his attorney’s office, reported bangkokpost.com.

The rocker was arrested in New Jersey for driving intoxicated. Springsteen was also cited on November 14, 2020, for consuming alcohol in a closed area, in a Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey.

The car brand Jeep subsequently pulled out a two-minute commercial featuring Springsteen, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established,” a Jeep spokesperson told CNBC. 

The rocker has not commented on the matter and the commercial was still on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

The ad-film features Springsteen in the rugged American Midwest, promising “hope on the road up ahead”.  –ians/dc/vnc

