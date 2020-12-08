Bryan Adams announces huge comeback with UK gigs for summer 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Adams is back with brand new outdoor concerts.

The ‘Summer of ’69’ hitmaker recently announced his UK tour for summer 2021 which includes a gig at the Eden Sessions, reports NME.

The 61-year-old recording artist, who gave huge hits such as ‘Run to You’ and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, will reportedly join My Chemical Romance and Lionel Richie at the unique venue.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer shared the gig’s cover artwork featuring the show’s full list.

“Concerts in the U.K. next summer? Let’s hope so! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am in the link in the bio. #bryanadamstour2021” he captioned the post.

Bryan Adams has previously performed at Eden Sessions in the summer of 2017 which is also one of his greatest performances of all time.

As per CornwallLive, Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “Bryan’s triumphant performance electrified Eden in the summer of 2017 and remains one of our all-time great Sessions. It will be a massive pleasure to welcome this superstar back to Eden for what is sure to be another fantastic show.”

Tickets for the new Bryan Adams gig have been made available for members from yesterday (December 7) and go on general sale on Monday (December 14), reports NME.

Bryan Adams’ gig is the fifth Eden Session which has been confirmed to take place on Monday, July 5, 2021, joining four rescheduled concerts from Eden Sessions’ 2020 program, which was postponed due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, reports PlanetRadio.

Lionel Richie will reportedly perform live on June 9, 2021, followed by My Chemical Romance on June 15. Diana Ross will appear on June 29 before the series finally rounds out with The Script’s performance on July 14, 2021, as per NME.

According to reports, the Canadian superstar was earlier set to perform at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany, in August. The gig, however, ended up being canceled due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.