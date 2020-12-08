Hollywood News

Bryan Adams announces huge comeback with UK gigs for summer 2021

Bryan Adams recently announced his UK tour for summer 2021 which includes a gig at the Eden Sessions

By Omkar Padte
Bryan Adams announces huge comeback with UK gigs for summer 2021
Bryan Adams announces huge comeback with UK gigs for summer 2021 (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Adams is back with brand new outdoor concerts.

The ‘Summer of ’69’ hitmaker recently announced his UK tour for summer 2021 which includes a gig at the Eden Sessions, reports NME.

The 61-year-old recording artist, who gave huge hits such as ‘Run to You’ and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, will reportedly join My Chemical Romance and Lionel Richie at the unique venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer shared the gig’s cover artwork featuring the show’s full list.

“Concerts in the U.K. next summer? Let’s hope so! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am in the link in the bio. #bryanadamstour2021” he captioned the post.

Bryan Adams has previously performed at Eden Sessions in the summer of 2017 which is also one of his greatest performances of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per CornwallLive, Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “Bryan’s triumphant performance electrified Eden in the summer of 2017 and remains one of our all-time great Sessions. It will be a massive pleasure to welcome this superstar back to Eden for what is sure to be another fantastic show.”

Tickets for the new Bryan Adams gig have been made available for members from yesterday (December 7) and go on general sale on Monday (December 14), reports NME.

Bryan Adams’ gig is the fifth Eden Session which has been confirmed to take place on Monday, July 5, 2021, joining four rescheduled concerts from Eden Sessions’ 2020 program, which was postponed due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, reports PlanetRadio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Richie will reportedly perform live on June 9, 2021, followed by My Chemical Romance on June 15. Diana Ross will appear on June 29 before the series finally rounds out with The Script’s performance on July 14, 2021, as per NME.

According to reports, the Canadian superstar was earlier set to perform at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany, in August. The gig, however, ended up being canceled due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBadshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers
Next articleGajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their theatre stint

Related Articles

News

Robbie Williams drops funny festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’

Omkar Padte - 0
Robbie Williams has dropped a surprise festive song, 'Can't Stop Christmas' and it's hilarious.
Read more
News

Covid-19 effect: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News

How judging ‘American Idol’ inspires Katy Perry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry says judging "American Idol" reminds her of her own process and that really inspires her. Perry judges "American Idol", which airs in India on Zee Cafe, along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020