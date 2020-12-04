Bryan Cranston on lingering effects of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Bryan Cranston is still dealing with the effects of Covid-19, and says he is yet to fully regain his sense of smell months after his battle with the virus.

During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the former “Breaking Bad” star opened up about his recovery from the illness, which he contracted back in March, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell. I think about 75 percent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot… smell it,” he said.

The 64-year-old star has revealed he was ill for about 10 days.

“We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed. I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that,” said the actor, whose wife Robin Dearden contracted coronavirus first.

He joked that he and his wife got the virus early because they “didn’t want to miss out”.

“It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share,” he said.

Previously, Cranston had insisted that he felt lucky to have only experienced mild symptoms. He also shared that he didn’t disclose about his illness right away because Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had shared their own diagnosis.

“It was early on in March. Just around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got it, my wife and I got it. They came out with it right away, and I thought ‘That’s great.’ There’s no need for another celebrity to say, ‘Hey, I got it too.’ So I just kept it quiet. We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone,” Cranston had said earlier.

–IANS

sug/vnc